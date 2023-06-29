Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $10.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.35. 644,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,139. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average of $139.77.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

