American Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

