American Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,937 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.2% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $32,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after acquiring an additional 878,838 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,204.0% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 729,902 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 310,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,408,000.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.651 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

