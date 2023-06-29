American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $210.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.68. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.