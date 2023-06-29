American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

