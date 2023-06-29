AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.98 and a one year high of $160.30. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

