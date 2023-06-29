Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.16

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.16 and last traded at $83.02, with a volume of 263715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $32,688,000,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

