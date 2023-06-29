Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE AMPE traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 21,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,558. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

