Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE AMPE traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 21,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,558. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.83.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
