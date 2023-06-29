Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Citigroup

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AMLX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $21.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of -0.86. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 49,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,514,142.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,055.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,044 shares of company stock worth $2,737,037. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,038,000 after buying an additional 1,931,625 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,628,000 after buying an additional 1,660,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,411,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

