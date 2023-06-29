Analysts Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Target Price at $24.94

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,089,762 shares of company stock worth $683,196,433 in the last 90 days. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

AppLovin Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth $217,358,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $96,920,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 425.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,618 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,402,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APP opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $40.56.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.