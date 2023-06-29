Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Price Target at C$15.10

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.10.

WCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

WCP stock opened at C$9.08 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.27.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.10. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of C$952.60 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.212938 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Vineeta Maguire bought 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.36 per share, with a total value of C$99,992.88. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

