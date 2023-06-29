AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Down 4.1%

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANABFree Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 36,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 265,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $530.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 1,278.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AnaptysBio by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in AnaptysBio by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

(Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.