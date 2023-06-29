AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Down 4.1%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 36,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 265,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $530.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 1,278.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AnaptysBio by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in AnaptysBio by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

