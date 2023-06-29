Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a growth of 459.3% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NGLOY stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.17. 257,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Anglo American from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,300 ($41.96) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($42.59) to GBX 3,150 ($40.05) in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,180.00.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

