Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Gap Down to $20.68

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.68, but opened at $19.99. Annaly Capital Management shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 1,192,772 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.56%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.