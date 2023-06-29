AON (NYSE:AON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $339.23

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $339.23 and last traded at $339.09, with a volume of 199816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

AON ( NYSE:AON Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

