Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.73.

AON stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.62. 158,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.09. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $262.42 and a 12-month high of $338.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

