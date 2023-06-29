ApeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $57.43 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $827.63 million and approximately $57.43 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for $2.25 or 0.00007375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.
ApeCoin Token Profile
ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.
