Apollo Currency Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $511,118.22 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00041681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00029448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.