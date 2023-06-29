Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.85.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.29. 2,256,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.41. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $91.31 and a 52-week high of $178.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,686 shares of company stock worth $33,574,091. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after buying an additional 372,420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,231,000 after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.