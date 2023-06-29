Ark 24-Hour Volume Reaches $882,924.93 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $41.41 million and $882,924.93 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000245 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002012 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002573 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,935,748 coins and its circulating supply is 173,936,534 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

