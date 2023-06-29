Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of ARTW opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

