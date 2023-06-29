Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.50. 177,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

