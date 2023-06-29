Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $9.81 on Friday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

