Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $186.80

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.80 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 203.76 ($2.59). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.52), with a volume of 64,454 shares changing hands.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £233.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,716.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £6,325.48 ($8,042.57). Insiders own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

