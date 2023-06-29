ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $655.88

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 655.88 ($8.34) and traded as low as GBX 392.20 ($4.99). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 407.60 ($5.18), with a volume of 1,005,741 shares changing hands.

ASC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 940 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.95) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 780 ($9.92) to GBX 600 ($7.63) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ASOS to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 470 ($5.98) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 788.64 ($10.03).

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85. The firm has a market cap of £448.04 million, a PE ratio of -157.98, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 496.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 654.69.

In other ASOS news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £41,800 ($53,146.85). Company insiders own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

