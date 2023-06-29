Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.

Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women's Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspira Women's Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 100,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

