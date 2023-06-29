Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aspira Women’s Health
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.