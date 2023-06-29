Asset Management Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 3.2% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.54 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $227.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

