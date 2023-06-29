Astar (ASTR) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market capitalization of $69.55 million and $3.86 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Astar has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

