Astor Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,122,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.9% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $147.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

