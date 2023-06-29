Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 3,229 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Astor Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

AMLP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.02. 116,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

