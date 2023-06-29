Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.02 on Friday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American comprises approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

