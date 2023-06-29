Atwater Malick LLC Buys 734 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises approximately 3.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.98. 156,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,707. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average of $141.99. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

