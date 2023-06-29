Atwater Malick LLC Cuts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atwater Malick LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 6.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $156.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average is $150.34. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The company has a market capitalization of $351.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

