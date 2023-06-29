Atwater Malick LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.7% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,465,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,052.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 193,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.72. The company had a trading volume of 242,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

