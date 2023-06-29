Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Up 7.8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.77. 2,364,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,800,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Insider Activity

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,001,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,206.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,303,568 shares of company stock worth $2,905,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,387,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,552,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.