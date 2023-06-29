Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.92

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.92 and last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 301176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

