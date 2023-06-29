Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Axos Financial Price Performance
Axos Financial stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.33. 596,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,134. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46.
Axos Financial Company Profile
