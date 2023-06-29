Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Axos Financial stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.33. 596,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,134. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.