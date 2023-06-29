Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.15. Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 8,099 shares.

ADXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 16.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.43.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

