B. Riley Cuts Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target to $197.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $201.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $9.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.35 EPS.

Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR opened at $159.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.23 and its 200-day moving average is $155.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $103.90 and a twelve month high of $183.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 93.04% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $20.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 48.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.68%.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,277.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,941,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 8,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

