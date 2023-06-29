Ballast Inc. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.89. 9,733,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,624,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

