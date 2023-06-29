Ballast Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $247.76. 132,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,509. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.76.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.03%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

