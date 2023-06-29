Bank of America Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $76.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $67.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

