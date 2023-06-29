Bank of America Lowers Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $78.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNW. Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

PNW stock opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $84.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.58.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

