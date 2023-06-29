Bank of America Raises Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $45.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock worth $217,803,000 after buying an additional 4,136,264 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $93,082,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $84,213,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.