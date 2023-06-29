Barclays Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $40.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.
Truist Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
Truist Financial stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
