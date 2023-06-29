Barclays Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $40.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04.

Insider Activity

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

