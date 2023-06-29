Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

Barnwell Industries ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 201,505 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $550,108.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,918,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,944.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 105,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $274,519.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,102,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,725.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 201,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $550,108.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,918,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,944.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 395,807 shares of company stock worth $1,062,455 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the period. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

