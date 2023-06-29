Bay Rivers Group Invests $234,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $449.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

