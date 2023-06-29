Bay Rivers Group Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

