Bay Rivers Group Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bay Rivers Group reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,889 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.2% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 376.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $429.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $448.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.61.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

