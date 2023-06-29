Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 1,106 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4 %

MO stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

